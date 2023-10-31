Committee meets to select HPU VC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 30

The process for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors of HPU, Shimla, and Sardar Patel University, Mandi, has been started.

The meeting of the Select Committee for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of the HPU was held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena. The other two members, namely Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University Yogesh Singh and former Vice-Chancellor of Gorakhpur University Surinder Singh Dubey, attended the meeting. The Secretary to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla is the Member Secretary of the committee.

Later, Saxena met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. The meeting of the Select Committee for Sardar Patel University, Mandi, is scheduled for tomorrow. Following the meetings, the applications for the posts of VC of the two universities were likely to be invited soon.

The state government is peeved over the composition of the Select Committee, as it has only one nominee, while there is one representative each of the UGC and the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the two universities. As such, the government will have little say in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors of the two universities. It is for this reason that the govt has not expedited the appointment of the VCs.

SP Bansal, who is the VC of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Kangra, is holding the additional charge of the HPU VC for almost a year. At Sardar Patel University, Mandi, the Pro Vice-Chancellor is holding the charge of the VC, who had to return to the HPU after its Executive Council cancelled his leave.

It is due to this hurdle in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors of the two universities that the Congress government had passed the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2023 during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha last month. The amendment was carried out to ensure that the democratically-elected government had a say in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellors.

#Mandi #Shimla