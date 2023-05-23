Committee on narcotics holds talks with NCB

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

A committee formed to study cannabis cultivation for industrial and non-narcotic use today held discussions with officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Gwalior on various aspects of cannabis cultivation.

The committee headed by Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi held detailed discussion over various similarities between cannabis and opium, besides the technical and legal facets involved in production and marketing with the officials of the bureau. It sought the support of the NCB to draft the policy for legalising cannabis cultivation in Himachal.

Earlier, the committee held a meeting with Excise and Taxation officials of Uttarakhand and people involved in cannabis cultivation.

Negi said to undertake controlled cultivation of cannabis for industrial and non-narcotic use, the committee would comprehensively study and discuss the problems and challenges faced by the Uttarakhand Government. “The committee will also consider the experiences and suggestions of the people associated with cannabis cultivation in Uttarakhand,” said Negi.

The committee also sought details about the variety of products and materials that can be prepared with cannabis. The firms apprised the committee on how Himachal can make the best use of cannabis for various purposes and its benefits for medicinal use.