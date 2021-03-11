Committee set up to verify degrees of MBU students

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 17

A six-member committee, headed by the Solan SP, was constituted by the Governor yesterday to verify degrees of students of Manav Bharti University (MBU) and issue detailed mark sheets and migration certificates.

The action follows orders of the state High Court. Other members of the committee are the Registrar, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni; Administrator, MBU; Secretary, HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission; and an officer of the rank of Additional SP nominated by the DGP.

The university was embroiled in a fake degree scam, following which its administration was booked under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 120-B of the IPC in March 2020 for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The case is under trial and all relevant papers like mark sheets, degrees, etc. have been seized by a special investigation team (SIT). This has stalled the shifting of students to other institutes and caused denial of jobs to those who had completed their courses.

The committee will receive records from the SIT which will be examined by them and it will issue degrees and detailed mark sheets to students whose record would be found genuine. This has come as a major relief to students who had genuinely pursued various courses in the university and had duly appeared for the exams.

Three FIRs were registered against the MBU in March 2020 when the scam was unearthed on the basis of a complaint to the HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission. Investigations proved that so far, 5,455 of the 41,470 degrees awarded by the MBU seemed to be genuine while 36,024 appeared to be fake degrees, as per a Vidhan Sabha reply furnished by the Education Minister.