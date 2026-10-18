Committee to inspect areas affected due to tunnel construction in Shimla

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Saturday constituted a committee to inspect the area affected due to the tunnel construction work on the Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-lane highway in Sanjauli and the Bhattakuffer area.

Two Additional District Magistrates Pankaj Sharma and Gian Sagar Negi will head the committee while Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Shimla (Rural), Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, Kasumpti Circle, and the Tehsildar, Shimla (Rural), will be its members.

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Kashyap directed the committee to inspect the affected area on October 22 and also submit a report highlighting the current status of the construction work on the four-lane tunnel.

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Representatives of the Four Lane Affected Committee attended the meeting held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner where the decision to constitute the committee was taken. Discussions were held in detail regarding the construction company’s failure to comply with the directions of the district administration.

The Deputy Commissioner was informed that the construction of the tunnel had been halted after cracks appeared in residential houses due to the blasting work for the four-lane tunnel.

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Kashyap said that a team from the IIT-Roorkee had also inspected the area affected by the four-lane tunnel work and buildings that had developed cracks and submit a detailed report. “The team has already visited the tunnel and its surrounding areas. It will submit its detailed report to the district administration within the next week and further decisions regarding tunnel construction will be taken on that basis,” he added.

Besides, the representatives of the Four Lane Affected Committee also raised the issue of tunnel construction being carried out secretly by the company.

Over 10 residential buildings in the Shanti Vihar Ward in Shimla had developed cracks in September. Locals alleged that the cracks appeared due to the ongoing construction of two parallel tunnels between Chalaunthi and Chamiana and Chamiana and Chalaunthi, which are part of the Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-lane highway.