DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Common toilet, no radiologist: Nahan hospital named after Parmar in distress

Common toilet, no radiologist: Nahan hospital named after Parmar in distress

article_Author
Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:52 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The functioning of the Radiology Department has come to a complete halt after the retirement of its head Dr Dinesh Sharma on Friday last week. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Political leaders and senior bureaucrats paid tributes to the state’s first Chief Minister, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. Ironically, a premier healthcare institution named after Parmar in his home district of Sirmaur presents a sorry picture — crumbling infrastructure, shortage of specialists. At Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, both male and female patients requiring surgery are at present sharing the same ward and a common toilet as the female surgical ward is not available due to the prolonged retrofitting work. Patients and their attendants say that the arrangements at the hospital raise serious concerns about privacy and dignity.

Advertisement

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been carrying out the retrofitting work on the building for more than a year. Officials had to replace damaged plaster and strengthen the roof but the ward is yet to be handed over to the medical college. The Executive Engineer, PWD, Nahan, says that the remaining work will be completed and the building handed over to the medical college within about 15 days.

Advertisement

The infrastructure crisis at the hospital has compounded due to an acute shortage of doctors. The functioning of the Radiology Department has come to a complete halt after the retirement of its head Dr Dinesh Sharma on Friday last week. As two radiologists had resigned earlier and another was transferred to Hamirpur, there is no radiologist in the medical college.

Advertisement

As a result, ultrasound, CT scan and several other diagnostic services have been disrupted at the hospital, forcing patients to undergo tests at private diagnostic centres at high costs.

The medical college has eight sanctioned posts in the Radiology Department (five Senior Residents, one Assistant Professor, one Associate Professor and one Professor-cum-Head) but all are vacant. There are also no Junior Resident in the Radiology Department.

Advertisement

The Central Government had approved the medical college in 2013 and it became operational in 2016. However, it is still facing a shortage of specialist doctors, nurses and technical staff. Cardiology services have also not been introduced in the medical college, leaving Sirmaur without a government facility offering dedicated cardiac care.

Principal of the college Dr Sangeet Dhillon acknowledges that all sanctioned posts in the Radiology Department are vacant. She adds that the matter has been taken up with the state government and a detailed proposal seeking the immediate filling of vacancies has been submitted.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts