Community clean-up drive from today

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 31

The HP State Legal Service Authority (HPSLSA) is going to launch community clean-up drive from tomorrow.

The drive will broadly focus on cleaning up of panchayat ghars, village community centres, mahila mandals and yuvak mandal bhawans, anganwaris, senior citizen centres, etc.

This was stated by Prem Pal Ranta, Member Secretary, HPSLSA. He said the drive will start under the guidance of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, executive chairperson, HPSLA, by involving gram panchayats, mahila mandals, anganwari workers, self-help groups, NGOs, and other volunteers.