Community clean-up drive from today

Shimla, May 31
The HP State Legal Service Authority (HPSLSA) is going to launch community clean-up drive from tomorrow.
The drive will broadly focus on cleaning up of panchayat ghars, village community centres, mahila mandals and yuvak mandal bhawans, anganwaris, senior citizen centres, etc.
This was stated by Prem Pal Ranta, Member Secretary, HPSLSA. He said the drive will start under the guidance of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, executive chairperson, HPSLA, by involving gram panchayats, mahila mandals, anganwari workers, self-help groups, NGOs, and other volunteers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in J-K’s Samba
The incident takes place near Mangu Chak border outpost arou...
Sakshi's father knew about Sahil, told her to stay away from him, says FIR
Based on the FIR, it is revealed that his daughter had been ...
Indian national wins big in Korean survival drama Squid Game at Singapore company dinner-dance
The prize money is equivalent to one and half years' worth o...
India-China relationship is going to be 'tough', says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi, who is in the US for a three-city tour, makes the re...
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
The prime ministers will inaugurate the facility from Delhi ...