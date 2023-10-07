Commuters troubled due to traffic jam

Commuters on Friday faced great difficulty as they were stuck in heavy traffic at Darla-Mod in Mandi. Hundreds of trucks lined up on both sides of the road left a single lane for the other vehicles to cross through. This led to long queues of vehicles on both sides, causing huge inconvenience to the commuters. —Devender, Mandi

Construction debris on road poses risk to commuters

after fter the construction of a retaining wall in Panthaghati, Shimla, the debris has been left on the road there. As a result, the road has become uneven and the commuters find it difficult to cross through the stretch. The authorities concerned should ensure that the contractor gets the road fixed. —Jyoti, Panthaghati

Residents await delivery of LPG cylinders

residents of Ladoh village in the Panchrukhi tehsil are facing huge inconvenience as no LPG cylinders have been delivered to their area in the last 15 days. The government should ensure that LPG cylinders are delivered in the area on priority. —Satish Sharma, Panchrukhi

