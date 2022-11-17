Commuting on slushy Mandi highway stretch a nightmare

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, November 16

Over 400-metre stretch at 32 Mile near Kotla on Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH)-154 has become slushy due to intermittent rain that has been lashing the region since Sunday night.

The movement on this stretch has become risky. A car skidded and overturned on the stretch on Monday. However, car occupants escaped unhurt.

The ongoing construction work of the NH widening project and roadside hill cutting have also added to the woes of motorists. Traffic jam on this stretch is a routine affair but rain has worsened the situation and plying of vehicles, especially two wheelers, is risky. The construction on the stretch has also been hampered due to rain and commuting is an arduous task on this accident-prone stretch.

Commuters have asked the NHAI to clear slush on the road stretch for the safety of commuters. Vinit Kumar and Munish Kumar, traders of Amritsar, who were on their way back to native place, said driving on the road stretch was a nightmare.