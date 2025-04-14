Compensation delayed, patience exhausted!

The demand for rightful compensation by farmers and landowners affected by the Dehradun-Paonta Sahib-Kala Amb NH-07 four-lane highway project has entered its 26th day, with no resolution in sight. In the Bhupur area near Paonta Sahib, more than 200 affected families, under the banner of a joint action committee, continue to stage a peaceful protest under tents, expressing deep frustration over the prolonged delay in the disbursal of their compensation—even two years after the acquisition of their land.

Yesterday on the 25th day, the protesters intensified their agitation, raising strong slogans against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Paonta Sahib. In a symbolic act of protest, effigies of both the NHAI and the SDM were burnt to convey the public’s rising anger and disappointment over what they perceive as administrative indifference. Today on 26th day the effigies of the local MLA and the NHAI were again burnt by the protesters.

Local residents from Bhupur, Kedarpur and nearby villages, including former panchayat representatives and social activists, have been at the forefront of the protest. They allege that despite assurances given three years ago when land was acquired for the NH-07 four-lane widening project, the promised compensation remains largely unpaid. Most of the affected families have either received a meager portion of the compensation or nothing at all.

“Families have lost homes, shops, and farmlands, yet even after all this time, they are being forced to protest for what is legally theirs,” said Nathu Ram Chauhan, an activist and local social worker. “Roughly 20 per cent of the compensation has been disbursed to a few, while many others continue to wait endlessly. This includes not just native families but also Tibetan households who have lived and worked in these villages for decades.”

Protesters expressed their dismay that their repeated pleas to the administration have fallen on deaf ears. They claim that the SDM continues to issue the same rehearsed responses at every meeting, while the NHAI shows little urgency to resolve the matter. Disappointment with local political representatives is also growing. Despite being aware of the situation, neither the area’s MLA nor any senior political leader has intervened in a meaningful way to bring about a resolution.

“Support from leaders has been more symbolic than sincere. No one is truly standing with us when it matters,” said Upendra Kumar Sharma, one member of the joint action committee and former pradhan or Pipliwala panchayat. “We’ve raised this issue time and again, but the silence from those in power is deafening. It is this silence that is pushing us to continue our protest.”

For many, the financial strain has become unbearable. With no homes or farmlands left, several families are finding it difficult to make ends meet. What adds insult to injury, protesters say, is the lack of clear communication and transparency from the authorities. Many fear that without continued pressure, their grievances will be buried under bureaucratic red tape.

Meanwhile, the protest site at Bhupur has become a symbol of the community’s resilience. Despite the heat and daily hardships, villagers have maintained a disciplined, peaceful presence. Makeshift shelters and community kitchens have been set up to support those participating in the sit-in. Children, elderly residents, and women are also part of the protest, highlighting the widespread and deeply personal impact of the land acquisition.

Protesters have declared that unless the full compensation is paid to every affected landowner and family, their agitation will not end. As the days pass and frustration mounts, the protest is drawing increasing attention from civil society groups and regional media.

The standoff serves as a stark reminder that development projects, however critical, must be carried out with fairness and sensitivity towards those who bear the brunt of displacement. The people of Bhupur, Kedarpur, and Shamsherpur are not opposing the highway—they are simply asking for justice and the dignity of being treated as rightful stakeholders in the process of progress.