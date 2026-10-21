Competitions mark Children Science Congress at Doon Valley School

The Children Science Congress hosted by Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, featured various competitions and activities encouraging students to apply scientific concepts, demonstrate creativity and develop analytical and problem-solving skills.

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The competitions covered the junior (below 14 years) and senior (below 16 years) categories in science models, while the Mathematical Olympiad and the Science Activity Corner featured the junior, senior and senior secondary categories.

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In the science model competition, Mohd Wahid of Government Senior Secondary School, Chandi, secured the first position in the senior category, while Lavish of Government Senior Secondary School, Goela, topped the junior category.

In the Mathematical Olympiad, Madhav of Anand School, Parwanoo, secured the first position in the junior category, while Lagan of Anand School, Parwanoo, topped the senior category and Aarush of MRA DAV School, Solan, won the first position in the senior secondary category.

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In the Science Activity Corner, Aarvi of Lakshay Convent, Arki, secured the first position in the junior category, Manasvi of Doon Valley Public School, Peersthan, topped the senior category and Samiksha of BL Central Public Senior Secondary School, Kunihar, won the first position in the senior secondary category.

In the science skit competition, BRD Public School, Kalujhanda in Baddi, secured the first position, while Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, stood second and Shivalik Valley Public School, Kripalpur, got the third place. Shivanshu of VR Public School, Baddi, was adjudged the Best Actor while Dhruvika of Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, won the Best Actress award. Ritika of BRD Public School received the Best Director award.

In the scientific project report competition, eight teams each from the junior and senior categories were selected for the next level. The selected teams represented schools from across the district, including Nav Jyoti, Shivalik Valley; Pinegrove; MRA DAV; BL Central Public Senior Secondary School, Kunihar; Government Senior Secondary School, Bhatiyan; Government Senior Secondary School, Dharampur; Doon Valley; Government Senior Secondary School, Baddi; and Government Senior Secondary School, Panjehra.

The host Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, secured the second position in the science skit competition while Dhruvika of the school won the Best Actress award. The winners were felicitated during the valedictory ceremony, which concluded with the National Anthem presented by the school choir.