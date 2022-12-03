Complete Aadhaar registration, updation soon, departments told

Chamba, December 2
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana has instructed all departments and institutions concerned to ensure that necessary steps were taken to complete Aadhaar registration and its updation in the district.
The DC issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of district-level Aadhaar monitoring panel held here yesterday. To further increase the Aadhaar-linked birth registration of the children up to 5 years in the district, the Health Department was told to take necessary action. He also called upon people to link their mobile number with their Aadhaar cards.
“No fee is charged for Aadhaar registration. Biometric update of kids in the age group of 5 to 15 years is done free of cost.” He said if a person gets the biometric update of Aadhaar done, he would be charged Rs 100.
