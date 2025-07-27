DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Complete first phase of Bankhandi zoological park by 2026: CM

Complete first phase of Bankhandi zoological park by 2026: CM

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:11 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed the Forest Department to expedite the ongoing work on the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park at Bankhandi in the Dehra area of Kangra district and complete its first phase by December, 2026.

The CM reviewed the progress of the project here and said that the park would offer world-class facilities to tourists and would emerge as a major tourist attraction in Kangra district. “The park spread over 233 hectares will have lion and tiger safaris, enclosures for various animals, reptiles and bird species, three parks, food courts and restaurants,” he said.

Sukhu directed the officials concerned to immediately issue tenders for hospital and administrative buildings, hospital operating theatre and diagnostic building, quarantine and commissary areas, including a toilet block and underground tanks. “This zoological park is the first in the country to receive certification from the Indian Green Building Council for its sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives. A 1 MW solar power project will be set up in the park to meet the energy requirements,” he added. The CM instructed the Forest Department to integrate eco-tourism activities, planetarium and adventure activities to make the project self-sustainable.

