Complete formalities to recast Sainik Board, says Guv Shukla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 23

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has issued directions that all formalities for the re-constitution of Rajya Sainik Board and State Management Committee should be completed soon so that all matters pertaining to ex-servicemen and their complaints are dealt with expeditiously.

Reviewing the works of Himachal Pradesh Sainik Welfare Department at Raj Bhavan today, the Governor said the department needed to work diligently in providing information about armed forces to general public and disseminating the welfare measures being undertaken to attract of youth to the forces.

“Several schemes are being implemented by the Central and state governments for the welfare of the ex-servicemen,” he said.

The Department of Sainik Welfare plays a vital role in the rehabilitation and welfare of ex-servicemen, war widows, world war veterans, disabled soldiers and their dependents and families of serving soldiers. “The facility of 15 per cent reservation has been provided for the recruitment of ex-servicemen in class III and IV in various departments of the state,” he said.

Brig Madansheel Sharma, Director, Himachal Pradesh Sainik Welfare Department, made a presentation on the works of the department.