Complete Kinnaur power project by July 2025: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today stressed the need for commissioning the 450 MW Shongtong hydroelectric power project in Kinnaur by July 2025.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting here yesterday, directed officials concerned to remove bottlenecks that are delaying the completion of the project. He said that the tender of the project was awarded in 2012 but the construction work had been delayed due to various reasons. The delay in the project had led to increased costs and caused losses to the state. Therefore, the project should be completed within stipulated time, he added.

He directed Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) officials to address within a week reasons for the delay and the next meeting would be held after three months. He asked the company handling the project to increase manpower to complete the remaining construction work within the stipulated time.

Sukhu said that the Shongtong project would generate 1,579 million units of electricity every year, providing the state a benefit of Rs 1,706 crore. The timely commissioning of the project would result in a saving of Rs 250 crore, besides Rs 156 crore interest income on the revenue, said the Chief Minister.

He emphasised the project’s potential to generate revenue and assured the officials of the government’s all-out support for its timely completion. He stressed the need for changing the mindset and the work approach to ensure the timely completion of the project.