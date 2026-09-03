DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Complete pending projects by October 15, MP Anurag Thakur tells officials

Complete pending projects by October 15, MP Anurag Thakur tells officials

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:33 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur presides over a DISHA meeting in Una on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee at the Zila Parishad hall and reviewed the progress of various Centrally sponsored schemes and developmental works.
Advertisement

The MP directed officers to remain accountable to the people of the state for works being undertaken by their respective departments and ensure that the benefits of development reached needy persons. He said officers needed to have clarity about their objectives and complete works within the specified time limit, while ensuring periodic reviews of their progress.

Advertisement

Anurag Thakur directed the officers concerned to ensure that pending works under the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds were completed by October 15 and completion reports submitted to him. He stressed the need to initiate awareness campaigns at the panchayat level regarding various schemes of the state and Union governments.

Advertisement

The MP expressed concern over the delay in completing the civil works of the PGI Satellite Hospital in Una, which had delayed the dedication of the facility to the public. The implementing agency assured him that the construction work would be completed and the buildings handed over for inauguration by the end of this calendar year.

Anurag Thakur questioned why foundation stones were being laid now for small units within the Bulk Drug Park in Haroli, when the foundation stone of the Rs 2,000-crore project had already been laid by the Prime Minister. He questioned whether separate foundation stones needed to be laid for small works such as water tanks, pump houses and electrical substations within the park.

Advertisement

The MP also took strong exception to the absence of the names of the State PWD Minister and himself from a stone commemorating a Union government-funded work in the Gagret segment. He said that while five names, including those of the two, had been included on official papers, only three names figured on the inauguration stone. He directed the Superintending Engineer of the PWD to inquire into the matter with the Engineer-in-Chief and Chief Secretary and submit a report to him before the end of the meeting.

The BJP leader directed the district administration to take effective steps to check illegal mining, including through the use of drones. He directed Health Department officials to coordinate with educational institutions to create awareness about TB and HIV-AIDS. He also sought a detailed report on the availability of toilets and the toilet-to-population ratio in slums and residential colonies of migrant workers in the district.

Former minister Viredner Kanwar, former MLA Balbir Chaudhary, Zila Parishad Chairman Pawan Lambardar, ADC Ishant Jaswal and SP Sachin Hiremath also spoke during the meeting.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts