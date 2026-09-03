Complete pending projects by October 15, MP Anurag Thakur tells officials

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The MP directed officers to remain accountable to the people of the state for works being undertaken by their respective departments and ensure that the benefits of development reached needy persons. He said officers needed to have clarity about their objectives and complete works within the specified time limit, while ensuring periodic reviews of their progress.

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Anurag Thakur directed the officers concerned to ensure that pending works under the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds were completed by October 15 and completion reports submitted to him. He stressed the need to initiate awareness campaigns at the panchayat level regarding various schemes of the state and Union governments.

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The MP expressed concern over the delay in completing the civil works of the PGI Satellite Hospital in Una, which had delayed the dedication of the facility to the public. The implementing agency assured him that the construction work would be completed and the buildings handed over for inauguration by the end of this calendar year.

Anurag Thakur questioned why foundation stones were being laid now for small units within the Bulk Drug Park in Haroli, when the foundation stone of the Rs 2,000-crore project had already been laid by the Prime Minister. He questioned whether separate foundation stones needed to be laid for small works such as water tanks, pump houses and electrical substations within the park.

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The MP also took strong exception to the absence of the names of the State PWD Minister and himself from a stone commemorating a Union government-funded work in the Gagret segment. He said that while five names, including those of the two, had been included on official papers, only three names figured on the inauguration stone. He directed the Superintending Engineer of the PWD to inquire into the matter with the Engineer-in-Chief and Chief Secretary and submit a report to him before the end of the meeting.

The BJP leader directed the district administration to take effective steps to check illegal mining, including through the use of drones. He directed Health Department officials to coordinate with educational institutions to create awareness about TB and HIV-AIDS. He also sought a detailed report on the availability of toilets and the toilet-to-population ratio in slums and residential colonies of migrant workers in the district.

Former minister Viredner Kanwar, former MLA Balbir Chaudhary, Zila Parishad Chairman Pawan Lambardar, ADC Ishant Jaswal and SP Sachin Hiremath also spoke during the meeting.