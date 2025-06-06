Complete power projects within stipulated time: Negi

Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi today chaired a meeting of the Local Area Development Committee in Reckong Peo district. The meeting reviewed developmental works undertaken in project-affected panchayats, particularly those impacted by the Shongtong-Karchham and Kashang hydroelectric projects.

The minister instructed project authorities to complete ongoing works within the stipulated timeframe. He also directed the Shongtong-Karchham hydroelectric project authorities to submit a report on crop damage caused by pollution from the project.

The minister also asked Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited to provide special recruitment opportunities to residents of the affected panchayats. The Horticulture Minister directed the SDM of Nichar to assess potential dangers from blasting in Ula and Meeu villages.

The minister also emphasised the need to identify dumping sites and take measures to prevent land erosion in project-affected areas.

He instructed the project authorities to utilise CSR funds for community welfare projects in consultation with local panchayats.

The minister directed project authorities to mandatorily install GPS systems for all projects.