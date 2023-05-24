Complete projects in time: Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 23

Local MP and HPCC president Pratibha Singh today asked the officials of various government departments to ensure time-bound completion of development works in the district. She presided over a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) here.

Pratibha, while reviewing the works of the Jal Shakti Department, said that work on 367 schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission was going on in Mandi district. A grant of Rs 2,124 crore had been approved for the schemes and Rs 1,408 crore had already been spent, she added.

She said that the Public Works Department had sanctioned 343 works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the district and 264 works of these had been completed at a cost of Rs 565 crore. “The work on 15 projects is going on in Mandi district under the Central Road Fund. The projects will cost Rs 498 crore,” she added.

Pratibha directed officials concerned to ensure that the Kalkhar-Nerchowk road was widened. The officials told her that Rs 289.43 crore was spent under MGNREGA in the district in 2022-23, while a provision of online attendance was made to introduce transparency. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 778 cases against the target of 780 houses were approved, they said.

Education Department officials told Pratibha that in 2022-23, Rs 2.71 crore was spent on 1,996 primary schools and Rs 1.97 crore on 444 senior secondary schools in the district under the School Composite Grant. Besides, Rs 1.15 crore was spent on primary schools and Rs 1.11 crore on senior secondary schools under the sports grant.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary assured the MP that effective steps would be taken to complete development works in time-bound manner.