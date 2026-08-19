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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Complete road works in Jubbal-Kotkhai to ensure apple transportation: Education Minister Rohit Thakur

Complete road works in Jubbal-Kotkhai to ensure apple transportation: Education Minister Rohit Thakur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:39 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur chairs a meeting in Shimla on Tuesday.
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Tuesday reviewed the progress of various road and infrastructure works being undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency, particularly in view of the ongoing apple season. He directed senior department officers to ensure that all ongoing works were completed in time to facilitate the smooth transportation of apple produce and prevent inconvenience to farmers and growers.

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He directed the officials concerned to take all necessary measures for the smooth movement of apple-laden vehicles and the general public. The minister said that damaged roads be repaired on priority, completed roads be opened to traffic without delay and close coordination be maintained among all departments to ensure efficient traffic management during the apple season. He stressed the timely removal of debris and other obstructions from roads and directed the officials concerned to keep critical routes under close monitoring throughout the apple season.

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Thakur said that the state government had secured administrative approval from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for Rs 203.52 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026-27 for the upgrade of the Chhaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Kumarhatti road. He added that the project formed part of a larger Rs 239.45 crore CRIF package sanctioned for Himachal. The upgradae of these important road links would significantly strengthen connectivity in the region and provide major relief to horticulturists by facilitating smoother and more efficient transportation of apple produce to markets, he claimed.

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The minister also reviewed the PWD road and other works being implemented with assistance under various programmes, including the PMGSY, NABARD and World Bank-supported projects and directed the officials to expedite their execution. Thakur directed the PWD officials to complete buildings and other works for which foundation stones had been laid in the past six months and expedite all remaining works. He added that around Rs 550 crore had been spent on development works in Jubbal-Kotkhai, with 30 buildings and 182 roads already dedicated to the people of the area.

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