Complete work on medical college in time: Barsar MLA

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 2

“Complete the construction of the medical college campus in stipulated time so that people can get best health facilities,” said Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal while presiding over a meeting of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital here today.

He said that the hospital was an ambitious project of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He added that the Chief Minister had emphasised that there should be no compromise with the quality and the pace of the construction work.

Lakhanpal said that Sukhu had released additional Rs 40 crore to speed up the construction work. The hospital was announced in 2014 by the previous UPA government with a budget allocation of over Rs 186 crore. The work on the hospital was delayed but later started in 2018. Its intake capacity of 80 seats was increased to 120.

The district hospital has been converted into the medical college and hospital. The administrative and academic blocks on the new hospital campus are nearing completion. The next academic session of the medical college is expected to start on the new campus at Thai village in the Nadaun constituency.

Dr Suman Yadav, principal of the medical college, detailed the progress made on the campus construction. Dr Pushpinder Verma, Dr Ramesh Chauhan and representatives of the construction company attended the meeting.

Earlier, Lakhanpal visited the campus site and reviewed the progress of the project.