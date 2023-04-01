Complete work to install 150 fire hydrants: DC to Jal Shakti Vibhag

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 31

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana has directed the officials of the Jal Shakti Vibhag to complete the departmental proceedings regarding the installation of around 150 fire hydrants at various places in the district.

The DC issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority yesterday. The members of the authority reviewed the arrangements made by various departments to prevent fire incidents this summer.

He said effective implementation of the special action plan prepared for disaster management would be ensured on priority. He asked the representatives of gram panchayats to deliberate on ways to prevent forest fires during gram sabha meetings that would be held next month.

“Identify fire-sensitive areas in the panchayat and ask the gram sabha to prepare an action plan. Besides, constitute a committee for preventing the fires,” he urged the members of panchayats. He added that special incentives would be given to panchayats with zero fire incidents in the sensitive zones.

He directed the Rural Development Department to construct rainwater harvesting tanks and organise awareness programmes in educational institutions to sensitise children and locals regarding losses due to fire incidents.

A toll-free number, 1077, has been issued to inform about fire-related incidents.

The DC warned that action would be taken under the Disaster Management Act against those found involved in fire incidents. He also asked the officials of the Forest Department for legal action against such people.

#chamba