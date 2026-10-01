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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Conclave explores avenues for renewable energy investments

Conclave explores avenues for renewable energy investments

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The Sixth CII Power Conclave-2026 held in Chandigarh
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Government and industry stakeholders came together at the Sixth CII Power Conclave-2026 held in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening to discuss opportunities for accelerating renewable energy development and investment in Himachal Pradesh.

RD Nazeem, Additional Chief Secretary (MPP & Power and NCES), highlighted the state government’s efforts to facilitate investment and strengthen the ease of doing business in the power sector. He said that the single-window clearance system had been streamlined to enable faster project approvals and create a more conducive environment for the industry.

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Nazeem said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state to undertake a river basin study to assess the environmental impact of hydropower development. He added that the state’s renewable energy potential would be harnessed while maintaining a balance between energy development and environmental considerations, given the fragile ecology.

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Leading companies held deliberations focusing on unlocking the state’s hydroelectric and solar power potential, strengthening energy storage and grid integration, facilitating private sector participation and developing a broader clean-energy ecosystem.

Industry representatives highlighted the potential of solar power and hybrid renewable projects, distributed generation and emerging clean-energy applications.

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Sanjay Suri, Chairman, CII-Himachal Pradesh and Managing Director, Morepen Laboratories, emphasised the importance of an enabling ecosystem that could attract private investment and support sustainable industrial growth in the state.

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