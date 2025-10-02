DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Concrete gamble Building skyscrapers on shaky ground

Concrete gamble Building skyscrapers on shaky ground

Unchecked construction in seismic-prone Dhauladhars risks repeating tragedy of 1905

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A picture of Brijeshwari Mata temple destroyed in 1905 earthquake. File photo
Advertisement

The majestic Dhauladhar ranges in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, stretching from Bir to Shahpur, are under siege — not from nature, but from reckless human ambition. Towering mountains once clothed in pine and oak are now scarred with haphazard construction. Slopes too steep for safety are being carved into concrete platforms for multi-storey apartments, hotels and shopping complexes. All this in a region that sits squarely in seismic zones IV and V, where tremors are not a question of if but when.

Advertisement

Kangra already carries the scars of one of India’s deadliest earthquakes. In April 1905, the valley shook violently with a quake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale. Nearly 20,000 people perished, over a lakh buildings were flattened and entire towns like Palampur, Kangra, Dharamshala and Mcleodganj were reduced to rubble. Landslides tore through the hillsides, cattle were wiped out in tens of thousands and damage was felt as far as Punjab and Uttarakhand. That catastrophe remains etched in history as a grim reminder of nature’s fury.

Advertisement

Yet, despite this tragic legacy, the lessons remain unlearnt. State agencies, fully aware of the fragile geology of the Dhauladhars, have turned a blind eye to rampant illegal construction. Residential and commercial projects sprout unchecked, often without soil stability tests, load-bearing studies or adherence to earthquake-resistant norms. Astonishingly, while the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal have repeatedly warned the state to rein in such violations and restrict high-rise designs, successive governments have instead diluted building laws. In fact, clearance has even been given for 20-storey structures — an invitation to disaster in a zone that can barely handle three.

Advertisement

The recent floods and landslides in Himachal serve as another warning shot. Hundreds of buildings collapsed or were swept away, many of them raised illegally on riverbeds and unstable slopes in blatant violation of Town and Country Planning rules. Instead of accountability, leniency prevails. Offences are compounded, violations overlooked and guilty officials rarely punished.

Experts at the Seismology Department of Roorkee University have for years recommended earthquake-proof construction in the Kangra valley. Their warnings, however, gather dust on government shelves. In the absence of strict regulation, the valley is steadily transforming into a high-risk zone where structures may topple like a “pack of cards” when the next big tremor strikes.

Advertisement

The Dhauladhar ranges have long stood as guardians of the valley. But if the current frenzy of unplanned construction continues, Kangra may be staring at a future where its mountains echo not with the chants of monasteries or the laughter of tourists — but with the cries of another tragedy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts