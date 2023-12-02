Condition of road pitiable

The Arkhali-Chhachigad road is in a pitiable condition at Chakurtha panchayat of Banjar subdivision. It was damaged at several places due to heavy rain in July but had not been repaired since then. It is risky to transport patients in ambulances through this road, which is a link to four villages of the panchayat. The district administration and the panchayat should get the road repaired at the earliest. Ramesh, Chakurtha

Unleashed dogs in parks

People, who take their pet dogs out in the morning in New Shimla, play with them in small parks of the locality. As unleashed dogs run around, other morning walkers are afraid of using parks. People should keep dogs in leash when others are in the park. Tara, new Shimla

Sewage contaminating Beas

A sewerage tank set up on the banks of the Vashisht nullah in Ward No. 4 of Vashisht panchayat is filled and sewage flowing out of it is passing through the drain into the Beas for the past five years. There is a possibility of disease outbreak due to pollution. The water of the Beas is also getting polluted. The authorities concerned should find a remedy soon. Ramesh, Manali

