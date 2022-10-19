Conductor of HRTC sets example of honesty

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 18

A bus conductor set an example of honesty as he deposited Rs 50,000 cash found in a bus at the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) office.

Raman Kumar, a conductor found Rs 50,000 cash lying in the bus, in which he was carrying out his duty. But, rather than keeping the cash, he deposited it at the HRTC office here.

Appreciating him for his integrity and honesty, the local HRTC Regional Manager has recommended that he must be rewarded.

Raman Kumar was deputed on the Old Bus Stand, New Shimla, when he noticed cash in the bus, which some passenger had apparently dropped while disembarking from the bus. He collected the cash and promptly deposited it at his office, setting an example of honesty.