Conference at HP law university

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 4

Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, organised a roundtable conference on ‘Law, Lawyering, and Justice Administration: Access to Justice through Pro-Bono Legal Services’ on December 3-4.

It was organised under the judicial reforms initiative of the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. The university is undertaking a project on ‘Role of Pro-Bono Lawyering in Ensuring Access to Justice: A Study with Special Reference to the states of HP, Haryana and Punjab and UTs of Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir’.

Anupama Goel, Professor and Registrar at National Law University, Delhi; Advocate Govind Goel and Dr Aman Hingorani, both Advocate on Record, Supreme Court of India; and MRK Prasad, Principal at VM Salgaocar College of Law, Goa; were among the prominent panellists.