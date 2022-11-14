Conference at Shoolini University

A two-day international conference on ‘Reformist Approaches to Human Rights’ was held at Shoolini University. Chief guest Lenin Raghuvanshi, founder and CEO, People Vigilance Committee on Human Rights (PVCHR), presided over the conference. A memorandum of understanding was signed on the occasion with three human rights organisations, Ladli Foundation Trust, PVCHR and the All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice.
Health workshop at APG Shimla
As many as 300 students and faculty members attended a one-day workshop on ‘health issues affecting youngsters’ to mark National Cancer Awareness Day at APG Shimla University. The workshop was organised by Cardiomersion, in which the group’s global chairman, Dr Deepak Puri and his team conducted four sessions. Dr Puri, while addressing the workshop, said several health issues were affecting the Indian youth. He added that a majority of the youth were following a lifestyle that was adversely affecting their health.
