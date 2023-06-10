Conference concludes at Sanawar school

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 9

The Round Square Conference held at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, concluded last evening. Samarth Pathak, Communications and Advocacy Lead (South Asia) and Regional Focal Point (Education and Youth), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, presided over the concluding ceremony.

He unveiled the conference statement which stressed on sustainable happiness and environmental preservation.

The conference included various activities like yoga, bird-watching, tree plantation, pine needle collection and thought-provoking sessions on mindfulness.

The flag ceremony held at the school chapel symbolised the unity of 27 schools from across the country. The Western Choir delighted the audience with its renditions.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder of Wildlife SOS, shared poignant stories about his organisation’s efforts for wildlife conservation and told students about the inhumane practices inflicted upon sloth bears and elephants.

Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, “The conference has been an exceptional journey of learning, collaboration, and inspiration.”