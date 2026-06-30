Conference on risks confronting Himalayas concludes at IIT-Mandi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi concluded the inaugural International Conference on Climate and Disaster Resilient Himalayas (ICCDRH 2026) at its Kamand campus, bringing to a close a three-day international dialogue on the growing climate and disaster risks confronting the Himalayan region.

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Organised by the Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction (C3DAR), the conference brought together leading scientists, engineers, policymakers and disaster management practitioners from India and abroad to discuss strategies for enhancing resilience in one of the world’s most climate-sensitive and disaster-prone regions.

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The conference focused on the escalating impacts of climate change and natural hazards across the Himalayas. Experts highlighted increasing threats from floods, cloudbursts, glacial lake outburst floods, landslides and earthquakes, all of which continue to endanger mountain communities, ecosystems and critical infrastructure.

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A distinguished line-up of national and international experts addressed the gathering. Plenary lectures were delivered by Prof J David Frost of the Georgia Institute of Technology and Prof Safeeq Khan of the University of California, Merced. Keynote speakers and researchers also represented leading institutions, including Imperial College London, Michigan State University, several IITs, CSIR–National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) and various central government agencies.

Technical sessions explored a wide range of themes, including multi-hazard risk assessment, climate projections, hydrological and glacial extremes, earthquake resilience, disaster-resistant infrastructure and the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in early warning systems and hazard prediction. Participants also emphasised the importance of community-based approaches to disaster preparedness and resilience planning.

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Ahead of the main conference, a pre-conference workshop on disaster-resilient critical infrastructure was organised on June 22 with support from the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), laying the foundation for detailed discussions during the event. The conference concluded with a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening climate and disaster resilience across the Indian Himalayan Region.