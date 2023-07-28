Confusion among residents over merger with panchayats

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 27

Even as the district administration has given approval to release the civilian area in the three cantonment towns of Kasauli, Dagshai and Subathu in Solan district as part of the excising exercise underway by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), confusion prevails among the residents about their merger with the nearby panchayats.

With the three cantonment towns of Solan district sharing borders with multiple panchayats, it is yet not clear how the merger would be undertaken.

Residents have been demanding the exclusion as stringent building bylaws have stunted the development of these places.

“The civilian areas would be merged with the nearby panchayats. Information pertaining to this has been sent to the state government along with the approval for releasing the civilian areas from the three cantonment towns of Kasauli, Dagshai and Subathu in Solan district,” informed Ajay Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Solan.

The MoD was excising civil areas from the 58 cantonments nationally while the exercise has been completed in Khas Yol in Kangra district. The exercise was underway in six cantonments in the state, namely Kasauli, Subathu, Dagshai, Jutog, Bakloh and Dalhousie.

With the three cantonment towns of Solan district sharing borders with multiple panchayats, it was yet not clear how the merger would be undertaken. Three panchayats of Nahri, Garkhal Sanawar and Garkhal Kasauli lie in the proximity of Kasauli while two panchayats of Chewa and Anji are in the vicinity of Dagshai. In Subathu town, Shadyana Pavi panchayat lies in its vicinity.

Governed by the Cantonment Act, 2006, the residents have been demanding the exclusion of civilian areas from cantonments as stringent building bylaws have stunted the development of these towns.

The MoD had sought certain information from the state government to complete this exercise. Key issues like whether the staff deputed in these boards would be absorbed in the state government cadre were yet to be decided. Office staff of the cantonment board, doctors in the cantonment hospital and staff of a primary school having 100 children at Kasauli are likely to be absorbed in the state government along with the school and hospital buildings which lie in the civilian areas.

While in Khas Yol, the Class III staff was absorbed in the state government, the Class IV staff comprising the ‘safai karamcharis’ were deputed in the station headquarters of the army. Similar exercise could take place in Kasauli though the MoD was yet to issue any directions over this subject. The Executive Officers of the boards would, however, be adjusted elsewhere by the MoD.

Since the state government would bear the onus of meeting various liabilities, including pension, the issue of absorbing the staff would be pondered by it. There were 15 to 20 regular employees who would be absorbed. The employees have varied opinion on this issue as some opine that they should be merged with central government departments, but since they could be transferred anywhere nationally others were in favour of being absorbed in the state government.

