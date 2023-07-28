 Confusion among residents over merger with panchayats : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Confusion among residents over merger with panchayats

Confusion among residents over merger with panchayats

Confusion among residents over merger with panchayats

The cantonment town of Kasauli awaits exclusion of civilian areas from defence area.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 27

Even as the district administration has given approval to release the civilian area in the three cantonment towns of Kasauli, Dagshai and Subathu in Solan district as part of the excising exercise underway by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), confusion prevails among the residents about their merger with the nearby panchayats.

EXERCISE UNDERWAY IN 6 CANTT AREAS

  • The Ministry of Defence is excising civil areas from the 58 cantonments nationally.
  • The exercise has been completed in Khas Yol in Kangra district and it is underway in six cantonments in the state, namely Kasauli, Subathu, Dagshai, Jutog, Bakloh and Dalhousie.
  • With the three cantonment towns of Solan district sharing borders with multiple panchayats, it is yet not clear how the merger would be undertaken.
  • Residents have been demanding the exclusion as stringent building bylaws have stunted the development of these places.

“The civilian areas would be merged with the nearby panchayats. Information pertaining to this has been sent to the state government along with the approval for releasing the civilian areas from the three cantonment towns of Kasauli, Dagshai and Subathu in Solan district,” informed Ajay Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Solan.

The MoD was excising civil areas from the 58 cantonments nationally while the exercise has been completed in Khas Yol in Kangra district. The exercise was underway in six cantonments in the state, namely Kasauli, Subathu, Dagshai, Jutog, Bakloh and Dalhousie.

With the three cantonment towns of Solan district sharing borders with multiple panchayats, it was yet not clear how the merger would be undertaken. Three panchayats of Nahri, Garkhal Sanawar and Garkhal Kasauli lie in the proximity of Kasauli while two panchayats of Chewa and Anji are in the vicinity of Dagshai. In Subathu town, Shadyana Pavi panchayat lies in its vicinity.

Governed by the Cantonment Act, 2006, the residents have been demanding the exclusion of civilian areas from cantonments as stringent building bylaws have stunted the development of these towns.

The MoD had sought certain information from the state government to complete this exercise. Key issues like whether the staff deputed in these boards would be absorbed in the state government cadre were yet to be decided. Office staff of the cantonment board, doctors in the cantonment hospital and staff of a primary school having 100 children at Kasauli are likely to be absorbed in the state government along with the school and hospital buildings which lie in the civilian areas.

While in Khas Yol, the Class III staff was absorbed in the state government, the Class IV staff comprising the ‘safai karamcharis’ were deputed in the station headquarters of the army. Similar exercise could take place in Kasauli though the MoD was yet to issue any directions over this subject. The Executive Officers of the boards would, however, be adjusted elsewhere by the MoD.

Since the state government would bear the onus of meeting various liabilities, including pension, the issue of absorbing the staff would be pondered by it. There were 15 to 20 regular employees who would be absorbed. The employees have varied opinion on this issue as some opine that they should be merged with central government departments, but since they could be transferred anywhere nationally others were in favour of being absorbed in the state government.

#Kasauli #Solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

2
Entertainment

'Wasn't 'Gadar' all about Pak bashing': On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunny Deol slammed as he speaks of peace between India, Pakistan

3
World

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

5
Nation

Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned

6
Nation

Pakistan criticises Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks

7
Nation

PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

8
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

9
Nation

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

10
Nation

Maharashtra govt bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended after video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...

Opposition’s 15-member team to visit state

Opposition’s 15-member team to visit state

PM, Xi had ‘agreed’ to mend ties in Bali

PM, Xi had ‘agreed’ to mend ties in Bali

SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent

SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent

Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court

Dynasties must quit India: PM

Dynasties must quit India: PM

Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

2 snatchers held, 20 mobiles recovered

3 city residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering WFH jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested with 18.6 gm heroin

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Sainik School’s heritage crumbling; CM’s intervention sought

Two more held in Rs 23.5-lakh Ladhuwal toll plaza robbery

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes