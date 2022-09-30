Cong accuses BJP of trying to ‘buy’ its MLAs in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 29

The Congress today accused Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and the BJP of trying to ‘purchase’ its MLAs.

Congress MLA from Kasumpti Anirudh Singh said that people should take an undertaking from candidates that after winning elections, they would not switch sides. “Bhajpa ka Congressikaran hota ja raha hai. Does the BJP not have leaders that it is importing leaders from the Congress,” asked Anirudh, who is also an AICC secretary.

Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh alleged, “Someone got in touch with me, when and why, they know. Certain things should not be made public and should remain behind the curtain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anirudh’s sensational allegation that the Chief Minister’s office was pressuring him to join the BJP had sparked off a controversy but Jai Ram Thakur was yet to respond to the charge. “The BJP is pressuring Congress MLAs and leaders through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department and by offering money. The BJP is blackmailing Congress leaders. I, too, got a call from the CM office and was summoned there,” he alleged. The Chief Minister has hinted that some more Congress leaders can join the BJP before the Assembly elections.

Anirudh said that he would not join the BJP. “Main bikau nahin hoon. The public will teach a lesson to opportunist leaders for deserting the party,” he added. He, however, refused to comment on why Congress working president Harsh Mahajan joined the BJP. He said that the reason why Mahajan refused to contest the 2012 Assembly elections at the last minute remains a mystery, which he (Mahajan) alone could unravel.

He added that it was unfortunate that some leaders, who were given high positions in the Congress, had switch sides.