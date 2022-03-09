Cong activists take out march in Nalagarh, Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 8

The Doon Congress Committee today held a protest against the alleged indecisiveness of the district administration towards the no-confidence motion moved by five of the nine councillors in the Baddi civic body more than a month ago.

Led by former Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary, the Congressmen took out a march at Baddi, holding black flags. Traders lent their support and downed their shutters till afternoon. They later re-assembled outside the SDM office at Nalagarh and raised slogans against the Chief Minister, the Urban Development Minister as well as the DC for delaying the no-confidence motion.

The Congress leaders gave a three-day ultimatum to the state government as well as the district administration to decide about the motion or face indefinite fast by councillors. They also threatened to block traffic in this industrial belt if their demand was not accepted.

A candlelight march was also taken out at Nalagarh in which they burnt an effigy of the BJP government. A memorandum was later handed over to the SDM demanding early issuance of a notice to hold the no-confidence motion in the Baddi civic body.

Former MLA Ramkumar alleged that the district administration had hidden the letter sent by the SDM stating that councillor Tarsem Chawdhary’s membership could not be cancelled.

The plea of his absence from three consecutive meetings did not hold water as two meetings lacked the quorum. He alleged that the ploy to remove Tarsem as a member was aimed at benefiting the BJP-supported president and vice-president against whom the no-confidence motion had been moved on February 2.

The district administration failed to take any decision on the motion since February 2 and even a 15-day inquiry failed to be held even after the lapse of the requisite period on March 2. This has agitated the Congress and five councillors who had moved the motion.