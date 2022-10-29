Congress adopting corrupt practices to influence women voters in Himachal: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 28

The BJP in a complaint sent to the state Chief Electoral Officer here today alleged that the Congress was adopting corrupt practices to influence the women electors of the state to vote in favour of the party in the upcoming Assembly elections by distributing “guarantee letters”.

The letter have been named and styled as “Har Ghar Lakshmi, Nari Samman Nidhi”. Under this, the Congress undertakes to pay a sum of Rs 1,500 per month to the letter holders, said convener of the BJP’s “Chunav Prakosht” Surender S Ghonkrokta.

He said the guarantee letter falls within the definition of “Corrupt practices” defined under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act-1951 and adopting practices for allurement and inciting along with “bribery” under Section 171B of the IPC.

These pamphlets are being distributed in lakhs while there is no mention of printer and publisher, etc as required under the election law. He further said the Congress was indulging in gross violation of the model code of conduct and other relevant laws and we had also filed a complaint in this regard on October 17, but no action had been taken by the commission so far.

