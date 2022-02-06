Cong appoints Munshi as RO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 5

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) today appointed Deepa Das Munshi as the returning officer for holding organisational elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Central Election Authority Chairman and former MP Madhusudan Mistri, in a letter to Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore, gave information regarding the appointment. Shamima Raina has been appointed as the Assistant returning officer for the polls.

“Munshi and Raina will hold a meeting here at the Congress’ office on February 8 to review the progress of the membership drive in view of the ensuing party elections,” stated Rathore. He said the two would accordingly give directions for the elections.