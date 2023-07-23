Cong-backed Chawdhary is Baddi civic body chief

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 22

The Congress managed to elevate its supported candidate, Tarsem Chawdhary, as the president of the Baddi civic body in the elections held today. Both Chawdhary and BJP-backed candidate Urmila managed to secure four votes each while an Independent candidate, Jassi Chawdhary, turned up after the poll process had already begun. He was not permitted to vote by Nalagarh SDM Divyanshu Singhal, who was the presiding officer.

In a bid to break the tie, local MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary used his voting right in favour of Chawdhary, which led to his victory. There are nine members in the Baddi municipal committee. While eight members and the turned up at 11 am to vote, Jassi came after 12.30 pm. It was a rare occasion when an MLA used his voting right to elect a civic body president. Notably, a clarification had been sought from the state government by the Urban Development Department on the voting rights of the local MLA in such election. As per their clarification issued on July 13, it was stated that the MLA shall be the member of the local civic body with voting rights.

The seat had been vacated after Jassi, the outgoing president, had submitted his resignation this month. He had been elevated as the president with the BJP support.

