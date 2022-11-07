Congress, BJP anti-Dalit, says BSP chief Mayawati in Baddi

Solan, November 6
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati today kickstarted the party’s election campaign in the state as she addressed a rally in Baddi, where a total of 53 candidates were present.
Addressing the thinly attended rally, Mayawati said, “Both Congress and BJP were anti-Dalit and despite remaining in power for 75 years at the Centre as well as in the state, they did not implement the reservation policy.” She urged the voters not to be misled by both parties and urged the backward and tribal communities to vote for the BSP.
“Power in major states has been shared by the BJP and the Congress after Independence but they have failed to ameliorate the conditions of the Dalits,” she said.
She alleged that reservation quota was shrinking in government jobs and both parties didn’t fill the reserved post.
Mayawati urged the residents to vote for the BSP this time to bring a change. The BSP has failed to emerge as a force in the state. The party had won from the Kangra segment in the 2007 Assembly election.
