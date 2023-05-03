Cong candidates’ names listed at top on EVMs: BJP alleges misuse of power

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

The BJP today submitted complaints to the State Election Commission (SEC), accusing the Congress of misusing power to change the placement of the names of its candidates on the EVMs in the election to the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu refuted the BJP’s allegation and said that the electorate of Shimla was well educated and knew whom to vote for. “It is for the first time that I am hearing this kind of allegation. People will vote seeing the symbols of the candidates, be it the hand or any other,” he added.

He said that it was wrong on the part of the BJP to make such a baseless allegation, as people cast votes on the basis of the ideology of a party and all symbols were indicated on the EVMs.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, in the two written complaints submitted to the SEC, alleged that at the behest of the Congress, the names of its candidates from Chotta Shimla and Kangnadhar wards were brought to the top on the EVM and the names of the BJP candidates were pushed down.

Bindal said, “It was a desperate attempt by the Congress to influence voters to ensure the victory of its candidates. The Congress is so desperate to win that it is misusing power in a manner that was never witnessed in the past.”

He said, “At 10.48 am, we downloaded the list of candidates from the Election Commission’s website, the name of Sanjeev Chauhan, BJP candidate from Chotta Shimla, was at the top of the list. However, when polling started Tuesday morning, Chauhan’s name was at the third position while that of the Congress candidate was at the top.”