Cong committed to work for women empowerment, says Pratibha Singh

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president and former MP, Pratibha Singh, attended the International Women’s Day ceremony organised by the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Saturday. She said the Congress is committed to advancing women’s empowerment and continues to encourage its workers to work towards this important cause.

She stated women are the backbone of society and it is everyone’s duty to recognise and honour them for their contributions to society. She also used the occasion to raise awareness among women about their social and political rights.

Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress vice-presidents Amala Kashyap and Poonam Chopra also spoke at the event, highlighting women are essential to societal progress and their rights must be protected. They reiterated their commitment to continue advocating for women’s empowerment, with a focus on education, health and economic development. “The goal is to ensure women have equal rights and opportunities, and the Youth Congress remains dedicated to this cause,” they said.

Youth Congress state president Chhatar Thakur stressed the need for equal rights and opportunities for women. He noted maternal and women’s strength are key in addressing problems such as drug abuse, which is adversely affecting the youth of the state. He said the Youth Congress would continue to work towards empowering both women and youth.

During the event, women from various sectors — including teachers, doctors, healthcare workers, lawyers, police personnel, home guards, sanitation workers, NGO members, self-help groups, social worker and women in Panchayati Raj institutions — were recognised for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.