Cong didn't honour promises, people feeling cheated: Bindal

Shimla, April 30
The Congress came to power luring voters with guarantees. It has failed to deliver and people have started feeling cheated. The party must stop taking credit for schemes of the Centre Government, said BJP state president Rajeev Bindal while addressing mediapersons at a press conference in Shimla today.
Bindal said, “People in wards have stopped and asked its representatives about the grant of monthly Rs 1,500 promised before the Assembly elections. Women, youngsters, who were hoping to get employment, and apple orchardists have started feeling cheated.”
“The BJP has brought projects and schemes worth several crores for holistic development of the state. It got ropeway project, water supply scheme and four-laning projects sanctioned from the Centre. It is time Congress stopped taking credit for these schemes,” said Bindal.
Bindal said, “Congress leaders go amid people and say that the government does not have funds. People have understood that if the government does not have funds how can it deliver on its guarantees. The people of Shimla have made up their mind that for development they would vote and support the BJP”.
Bindal lashed out at the Congress for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pictures on various projects and schemes. “When projects worth crores of rupees had been sanctioned for development works in the state by the Centre government why cannot PM Narendra Modi’s pictures be used. We want to ask the Congress that it had garnered votes in the name of late Virbhadra Singh and did it not use his pictures in the Municipal Corporation elections?”
Couldn’t provide 300 free power units
This government could not provide 300 free power units to people. People have seen the real face of the new government. The BJP has brought projects and schemes worth several crores for holistic development of the state. Rajeev Bindal, BJP state president
