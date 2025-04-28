Cong exploited SC community for vote-bank politics: BJP

As part of the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan, a symposium was organised on Sunday at the BJP district office in Nahan, Sirmaur. The event witnessed the participation of several senior leaders, with Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur attending as the chief guest. The programme was presided over by BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, while BJP state general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma delivered the keynote address.

Prominent leaders, including Member of Parliament and former state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, former minister and MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary, MLA Reena Kashyap, state secretaries Dr Daisy Thakur and Munish Chauhan, former MLA and state spokesperson Baldev Tomar, district president Dheeraj Gupta, former Renuka constituency candidate Narayan Singh, former district presidents Baldev Bhandari and Vinay Gupta, among others, also graced the event.

Addressing the gathering, Bindal launched a fierce attack on the Congress, accusing it of historically exploiting the Scheduled Castes community for vote-bank politics while doing little for their real development. “Congress has only raised slogans for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, without sincere efforts for their uplift,” he said.

Bindal alleged that former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru consistently humiliated Dr Ambedkar, despite Dr Ambedkar being one of the nation’s foremost economists, a pioneer of labour laws, a social reformer and the architect of the Constitution. “Pandit Nehru made every attempt to keep Baba Saheb out of the Constituent Assembly and worked tirelessly to defeat him in the elections of 1952 and 1954,” Bindal claimed. He also highlighted that. Dr Ambedkar was forced to resign from Nehru’s cabinet due to consistent disrespect.

Bindal further criticised the Congress governments for delaying the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Dr Ambedkar, which was eventually awarded only through the efforts of BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. He praised PM Narendra Modi for honouring Dr Ambedkar’s legacy by developing the Panch Teerth memorial sites, offering a true tribute to the social reformer.

Targeting Congress leaders for their ongoing campaigns, Bindal said, “The very party that amended the Constitution 76 times for selfish political gains, appeasement and to cling to power, now falsely parades itself as the guardian of the Constitution.” He accused Congress of misusing Article 356 on 88 occasions to dismiss state governments and cited the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 under Indira Gandhi as the “murder of democracy” and a “complete mockery of the Constitution”.

In his address, BJP state general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma shed light on the life and contributions of Dr Ambedkar, emphasising how PM Modi’s government has worked to uplift the poor and marginalised sections of society. Sharma highlighted that Ambedkar’s vision of social justice and equality is being truly realised today under Modi’s leadership.

MP Suresh Kashyap also spoke at the event, elaborating on the major achievements of the Modi government over the past decade and how policies initiated under Modi’s leadership have empowered the weaker sections of society and upheld the spirit of the Constitution.