Cong failed to fulfil guarantees, says BJP

Shimla, April 25

The BJP today accused the Congress of failing to fulfil the guarantees it had made to the people in the run up to the 2022 Assembly elections.

State BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here, said people could not trust the Congress’ manifesto for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections as the party had not honoured the 10 guarantees it had made to people last year. “It is now clear that the Congress has deceived people as it has neither implemented the old pension scheme and has given only three per cent DA to employees though it had promised 11 per cent DA,” he alleged.

Sharma said that the promise of Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to all women in the 18 to 60 age group had not been fulfilled. “Leave aside generating employment, the Congress government has removed people working on the outsourced basis,” he alleged. The 300 unit free power guarantee had also not been fulfilled, he added.

He said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had made tall claims of making Himachal debt free but his regime had raised Rs 6,000 crore loan in the past four months.” He added that people had lost faith in the Congress government within a short span, which had never happened before.

Sharma said that the BJP had made promises to people which it could fulfil. “Unlike the Congress the BJP does not make tall promises that it could not deliver, he added.