Congress fields former minister Ranjit Singh Verma's son from Hamirpur

Hamirpur, October 25

In a last-minute development, the Congress today gave ticket to Dr Pushpinder Verma from the Hamirpur Assembly constituency.

Bus stand, stadium main poll issues Bus stand and an indoor stadium likely to be election issues in Hamirpur segment

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had also assured the people of Hamirpur town that an interstate bus stand would be constructed soon but to no avail

Pushpinder, son of former Industry Minister Ranjit Singh Verma, filed his nomination papers here. Five leaders, namely former CPS Anita Verma, former MLA Kuldeep Singh Pathania, AICC member Sunil Sharma, advocate Rohit Sharma and Jagjit Thakur, were in the race for the ticket.

The candidature of Asheesh Sharma, son-in-law of DCC president Rajender Zar, was also under the consideration of the Congress. However, after rounds of surveys and discussions, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Rajinder Rana managed to convince the central party leadership to give ticket to Pushpinder.

The Verma family is back in mainstream politics after 1977 when Ranjit Singh Verma was elected from the Bamsan constituency.

The construction of a bus stand and an indoor stadium promised by various governments in Hamirpur town are likely to be two major issues in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

PK Dhumal, during his first term as Chief Minister from 1998 to 2003, had announced the construction of an interstate bus stand. However, the proposal was put on the back burner and its files gathered dust during the Congress rule from 2007 to 2012. Even during Dhumal’s second term as Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017, no work was undertaken on it. Only forest clearance was acquired for the project and as a result, over 700 trees in a protected pine forest were axed.

In 2012, when the Congress had assumed power in the state, the then Transport Minister GS Bali announced that the bus stand would be constructed in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The government offered the project to a company, which refused to execute it considering it as unviable.

