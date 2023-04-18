Cong finalises candidates’ list

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, April 17

The Congress had a tough time finalising its candidates for the Shimla municipal elections to be held on May 2. Even as it took the lead in releasing the first list of candidates on April 11, naming the remaining candidates proved to be a challenging task, especially the last 18 seats, thanks to pulls and pressures from various quarters.

While it released the third list comprising 10 names late on Sunday night, the meeting to name the candidates for the remaining eight wards went late into the night here today.

What makes intense lobbying and discussions in the party for tickets evident is the involvement of the state AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla in clearing the third list. The third list was released with the “approval of the AICC in-charge to Himachal Pradesh” late on Sunday night. The previous two lists, containing seven and nine candidates, respectively, had no mention of the AICC in-charge.

Yashwant Chhajta, HPCC general secretary, said the delay happened as the party wanted to take all the aspirants for tickets into confidence. “We don’t want any resentment among the aspirants. So, the process of finalising tickets took time.

A district-level Congress leader, however, said that the selection process was far from smooth. “The name of District Congress Committee president (Jitender Chaudhary) was cleared in the third list which had gone to the AICC in-charge for approval. His name should have been cleared

in the very first list by virtue of the post he is holding,” he said.

“And the candidate who was being projected in place of Chaudhary (Meena Chauhan) filed nomination on BJP’s ticket today. This shows all is not well in the party over the distribution of tickets,” he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, feels they have secured an advantage by naming most of their candidates before the Congress. “The Congress is still busy deciding the candidates. Our candidates have already started campaigning on the ground. It could prove to be an advantage for us,” said a BJP leader.

Final List

Jitender Chaudhary (Bharari)

Kanta Suyal (Kaithu)

Anita Sharma (Majhiyat)

Kiran Sharma (Kachighatti)

Roop Chand (Phagli)

Sushma Kuthiala (Rambazar)

Atul Gautam (Jakhu)

Mamta Chandel (Sanjauli Chowk)

Vishakha Modi (Lower Dhalli)

Ram Rattan Verma (Kangnadhar)

Monika Bhardwaj (Totu)

Vipin Singh (Krishnanagar)

Ankush Verma (Engine Ghar)

Narender Chauhan (Upper Dhalli)

Shanta Verma (Malyana)

Laxmi Chauhan (Kasumpti)

Rachna Bhardwaj (Vikasnagar)

Chaman Prakash (Khalini)