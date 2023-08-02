Cong finding it tough to run state, says BJP

Shimla, August 1
Around seven months in power and the Congress government is already finding it difficult to run the state. It came to power by making promises with the people which it knew cannot be fulfilled, said BJP state general secretary Trilok Kapoor while addressing mediapersons in Shimla on Tuesday.
Kapoor said that the state government denotified more than 1,000 institutions (opened by the BJP government) citing financial burden but appointed six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and a number of advisers, thereby burdening the state.
“Circumstances are such that the Congress government is trying to save its skin. The party has misled people with its pre-poll guarantees. Children were studying in schools in remote areas which were closed down citing financial burden, while health centres where people were availing medical services were shut but the government went ahead with the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and advisors,” he added.
“Despite having a clear majority, the Congress took long to decide on its Chief Ministerial candidate,” added Kapoor.
