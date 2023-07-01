Cong flays BJP for slashing import duty on apple

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

The Congress has launched a relentless attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slashing of import duty on Washington apple. Apart from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state president Pratibha Singh, several MLAs have slammed the BJP for the decision.

On Friday, Principal Media Adviser to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan alleged that the BJP government had cheated the apple growers by reducing the import duty from 70 per cent to 50 per cent.

Claiming that Modi had promised the apple growers of the state in 2014 that he would increase the import duty on apple to 100 per cent, Chauhan said that Modi had been the Prime Minister for nearly 10 years but the promise had not been fulfilled. “Instead of increasing the duty to 100 per cent, it has been brought down to 50 per cent,” he said.

He also tried to push the state BJP leaders into a corner over the issue. “The BJP leaders must clarify whether they stand with the apple growers of the state on the issue or with the Centre government,” he said.