Cong forms panel for Shimla MC poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

Sensing dire need for winning the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in the backdrop of party’s dismal performance in the five states which went to the polls, the Congress today constituted a coordination committee comprising of all senior leaders, including party legislators.

A 42-member coordination committee was approved by Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla today. The committee includes all prominent leaders across the state, including state Congress president Kuldeep Rathore, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh, almost all party MLAs and heads of front organization like Mahila Congress and Youth Congress.

The entire Congress Legislature Party held a meeting in the Vidhan Sabha yesterday to chalk out the strategy for the polls. Sensing the importance of the MC polls, the MLAs have decided to unitedly take on the BJP in the Shimla MC polls. It was decided that besides all the senior leaders from Shimla district, the party MLAs will be entrusted responsibility to campaign in two wards each along with local leaders and party workers.

The Congress will try to play up the sentiment of the apple growers who feel they have been discriminated by the BJP regime. A sizeable chunk of the population in the state capital belongs to the apple growing areas of Rohru, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Theog, Chopal and Rampur.

Since the elections to the Shimla MC will be held on party symbol like last time, registering victory would be imperative for the party. As Shimla district is considered as Congress bastion, the elections will be a chance for the party to bounce back.