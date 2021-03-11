Cong forms panel for ticket allotment

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Delhi, August 17

The AICC today constituted the State Screening Committee, which will be the final authority on shortlisting the names of contenders for the Assembly poll.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal approved the 14-member committee which will take the final call on ticket allotment for the Vidhan Sabha poll due in November. All AICC secretaries and heads of frontal organisations will be the ex-officio members of the committee.

The committee includes majority of senior leaders, including state Congress president Pratibha Singh, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri, former Union minister Anand Sharma, MLAs Sukhvinder Sukhu, Asha Kumari, Dhani Ram Shandil and Ram Lal Thakur, former MLAs Kaul Singh and Viplove Thakur, former state Congress chief Kuldeep Rathore and three working presidents, Harsh Mahajan, Rajinder Rana and Vinay Kumar. Rajnish Khimta will also be a member of the committee.