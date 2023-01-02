Congress gears up for show of strength tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 1

Congress leaders from Kangra are gearing up for the first visit of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to the district on January 3. All MLAs are too keen to put up a show of strength before the Chief Minister in ‘Abhar rally’ scheduled at Zorawar stadium owing to the fact that expansion of Cabinet is on the anvil.

Eyeing Cabinet berth RS Bali, AICC secretary, is eyeing a Cabinet berth on the plea that he is the youngest AICC secretary and had won with high margin

Sudhir Sharma, former minister, has been putting up in Dharamsala for past about a week. ‘Abhar rally’ is being organised in his constituency

Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA from Shahpur, is holding meetings with the officials. Though a first-time MLA, Pathania is eyeing plum post

Ashish Butail is a second-time Congr MLA from Palampur & has been outlining his priorities for development and is in race for a Cabinet berth

Kangra district has 10 Congress MLAs and party leaders are expecting that about three to four MLAs from Kangra would get Cabinet berth. Most of them had been putting up at Delhi to lobby for Cabinet berths. However, now that the winter session of Himachal Assembly is on the cards most of them have returned to their respective constituencies. The Congress MLAs from Kangra are holding meetings with the officials and workers in their respective constituencies.

RS Bali, AICC secretary and son former Congress minister GS Bali, who has been elected from Nagrota Assembly constituency, yesterday held a meeting with his workers in Nagrota Bagwan. He is eyeing a Cabinet berth on the plea that he is the youngest AICC secretary and had won with a highest margin from among the Congress MLAs in the state. He is planning to put up a show of strength during the Congress rally planned in Dharamsala on January 3.

Sudhir Sharma, former minister and now Congress MLA from Dharamsala, is eyeing a Cabinet berth. He has been putting up in Dharamsala for past about a week and holding meetings with the district and officials posted in his constituency. Since the ‘Abhar rally’ was being organised in Dharamsala, his Assembly constituency, Sudhir would also put up a show of strength before the CM.

Kewal Singh Pathania, HPCC general secretary and first-time Congress MLA from the Shahpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district, is also holding meetings with the officials. Addressing a press conference at Dharamsala today, Pathania said the first visit of Chief Minister would be historic and he would get rousing welcome from the party workers in the area. Despite being a first-time MLA, Pathania is expecting plum post in new government from Rajput quota.

Ashish Butail, a second-time Congress MLA from Palampur, is son of former Speaker of the Himachal Assembly BBL Butail. After getting elected, Ashish has started holding meetings with officials in Palampur and outlining his priorities for the development of the area. Though Ashish is in race for Cabinet berth another leader Gokul Butial has been appointed as IT Adviser to the government with a Cabinet rank.

Chander Kumar, the senior-most Congress leader from Kangra who represents Jawali Assembly constituency, has been appointed Protem Speaker. It remains to be seen if he is elected as the permanent Speaker of the Himachal Assembly or not. He remains in contention for a Cabinet berth after the winter session.