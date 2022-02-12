Congress: Government has stopped winter sojourn in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 11

The Congress has accused the government of discontinuing the practice of winter sojourn in Dharamsala.

Congress spokesperson Rajesh Sharma, while addressing mediapersons here yesterday, said that the winter sojourn was started by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. During the winter, Virbhadra used to shift his office to Kashmir House in Dharamsala and stay there for about one month. He used to tour lower areas of Kangra district and meet people.

He said the government had discontinued the practice. The BJP has 10 MLAs and ministers from Kangra but all of them were mum, he alleged.

Sharma said that the Congress would oppose the government proposal to create more districts out of Kangra. “It is an effort to finish the identity of Kangra, the biggest district. At one time, Kangra district also comprised of Hamirpur, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts. The BJP used to accuse Virbhadra Singh of discriminating against the district, but he was the one who brought up the Assembly complex at Dharamsala. The government had shifted many projects out of Kangra,” he alleged.—