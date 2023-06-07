Cong govt hiding its failures by blaming Centre, say BJP MPs

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 6

BJP MP from Kangra Kishan Kapoor and Rajya Sabha member Indu Goswami in a joint statement released here today alleged that the Congress government in the state was hiding its failures by laying blames on the Union government.

Promises unfulfilled The MPs said the Congress had come to power by making false promises. It had promised Rs 1,500 a month to every woman and 5 lakh jobs. It has been six months since the government came to power, but promises have not been fulfilled .

Just after coming to power in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu started cribbing about the financial crisis in the state. He then blamed the previous BJP government for taking loans and burdening the state with debt. Now the same government is blaming the Union government for reducing its limit to raise loans. If the Chief Minister feels that the previous government burdened the state exchequer by raising loans then why is the Congress government raising loans. It should stop taking loans and limit the extra expenditure it was incurring by making unconstitutional appointments in the form of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries and other Cabinet rank chairman and vice chairman, the BJP MPs said.

The BJP MPs said that the Congress had come to power in the state by making false promises to the people. It had promised Rs 1,500 per month to every woman in the state. It had also promised 5 lakh jobs to the youth. It has been six months since the present government came to power, but women were waiting for Rs 1,500 per month and youth were waiting for the promised jobs.

The BJP MPs said the Union government had given major infrastructure projects to Himachal and Kangra region. The three major roads linking the state, namely Chandigarh-Shimla road, Pathankot-Mandi road and Kiratpur-Manali road, were being fourlaned. Besides, the Centre has already announced Rs 400 crore grant for the expansion of Gaggal airport in Kangra. The state government, instead of blaming the Union government, should concentrate on honouring the promises it made to the electorate of the state during elections, the BJP MPs said.