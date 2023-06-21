Cong has deceived women on monthly pension: Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 20

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur yesterday accused the Congress government in the state of deceiving 22 lakh women by not providing them Rs 1,500 monthly assistance, as promised before the Assembly elections.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Chopal in Shimla district, said that the Congress had not fulfilled the 10 guarantees it had given to the people of the state before the Assembly elections. “People are asking Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu why he had ordered the closure of 1,000 government institutions opened by our regime and terminated the services of 5,000 youth,” he added.

He accused the state government of political vendetta. “The government has raised Rs 7,000 crore as loan in only six months. Moreover, a chartered plane is being used along with a helicopter, which we never did even for one day.”

Thakur said that the Central Government raised import duty on apple to 75 per cent that greatly benefited apple growers. “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has taken several decisions in favour of Himachal,” he added.

Thakur also flayed Sukhu for his remarks that the Congress had won a state with 97 per cent Hindu population. “It is such remarks that embolden people to commit heinous crimes,” he said. He demanded the handing over the probe into the killing of a youth at Salooni in Chamba to the NIA.